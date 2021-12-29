Toews Corp ADV Buys Shares of 2,375,595 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,375,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,656,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 25.0% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,429,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,036,000 after acquiring an additional 752,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.79 and a 52-week high of $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.