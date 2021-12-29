Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

