Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE STVN opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stevanato Group (STVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.