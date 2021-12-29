Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 2,041 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 186,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 76,946 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 297,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after buying an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,823.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

NYSE:TSM opened at $122.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.85%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

