Versor Investments LP Buys 10,522 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $233,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 12.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 44,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

NYSE:PSX opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

