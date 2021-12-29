$0.10 EPS Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $79.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

CECE opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,687 shares of company stock worth $58,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.