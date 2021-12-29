$5.93 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce earnings per share of $5.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive reported earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.15 to $30.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $30.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.50 to $33.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $698.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

