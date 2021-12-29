Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of EDSA opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Edesa Biotech during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

