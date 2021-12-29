The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,217.60 ($16.37) and last traded at GBX 1,214 ($16.32). Approximately 18,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 96,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,200 ($16.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,192.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,252.93. The company has a market capitalization of £485.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

