Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $308.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

