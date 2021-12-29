Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 733,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,701.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,092,000 after acquiring an additional 669,655 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 29,472.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 407,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,094,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,849,000 after acquiring an additional 221,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $221.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $171.48 and a 52-week high of $222.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

