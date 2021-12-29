1,687 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $498.08 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total transaction of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

