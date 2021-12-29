Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.07 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pentair by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

