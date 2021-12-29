Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Sells 532 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 119,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $189.60 and a one year high of $241.06.

