Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 21,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 180,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.97.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 404,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

