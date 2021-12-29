Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.69. Approximately 21,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 180,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.97.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.
Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)
