Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Just Eat plc (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10.

About Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTTY)

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

