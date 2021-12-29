Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 198,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

DAL opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.82 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.