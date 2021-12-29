Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to Post $2.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. M.D.C. reported earnings per share of $2.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of MDC opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after purchasing an additional 361,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,797,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,178,000 after purchasing an additional 321,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 307,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 665,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 277,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

