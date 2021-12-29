First Personal Financial Services Buys New Stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

