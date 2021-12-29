First Personal Financial Services Has $1.79 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 484.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares during the period. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Shares of CERN opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

