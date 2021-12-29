Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 616.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 213,440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.28.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.