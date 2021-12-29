Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 6,002 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,075,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 155,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $93.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $5.397 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.24%.

