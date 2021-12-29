United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

URI stock opened at $333.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.72 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.