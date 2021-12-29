Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,955 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after buying an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

