Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 680 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,073 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Adobe by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $838,742,000 after acquiring an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.16.

Shares of ADBE opened at $570.93 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $637.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.