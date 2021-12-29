IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.27.

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,685,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after purchasing an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,040,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after purchasing an additional 691,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $129.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.55. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $119.20 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

