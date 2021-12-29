First Personal Financial Services Raises Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for 2.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.