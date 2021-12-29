Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

RHI stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.04. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $41,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

