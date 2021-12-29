Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.64.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.