MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.34% of Blackbaud worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 26.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8,128.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.
In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
