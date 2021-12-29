MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $11.56 Million Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,304 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud makes up approximately 1.3% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.34% of Blackbaud worth $11,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 26.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,503,000 after buying an additional 122,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8,128.87 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,440. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

