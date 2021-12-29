MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 12,590 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,404 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,590 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.79% of Southside Bancshares worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

