MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Trims Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $10,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,251 shares of company stock valued at $44,016,377. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.81 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

