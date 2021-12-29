Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $206.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.42.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

