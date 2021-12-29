MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Makes New Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

SUPN opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SUPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

