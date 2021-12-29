MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Sells 2,990 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lessened its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 1.07% of Liquidity Services worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $633,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

