Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Kontoor Brands worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

