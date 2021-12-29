MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Buys 4,460 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cameco by 543.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Cameco during the second quarter worth $46,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCJ. Bank of America raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

