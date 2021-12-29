Rathbone Brothers plc Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 565,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 203,685 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 91.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 317,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $642,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 250,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. Corning’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

