Rathbone Brothers plc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

