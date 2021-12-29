Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 977,659 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 977,659 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWA opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

