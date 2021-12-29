Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 2.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.5% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 3.0% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML opened at $804.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $482.51 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $806.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.03. The company has a market cap of $329.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

