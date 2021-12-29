Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $98.73 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $554,363.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock worth $4,125,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

