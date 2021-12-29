SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $254,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

