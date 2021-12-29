Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 34,079 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $232,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

