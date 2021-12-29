Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,439 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after buying an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $135,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,456,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after purchasing an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $221.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

