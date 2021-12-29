Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,814 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $80.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

