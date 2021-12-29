PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 55,077.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.95 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,514 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

