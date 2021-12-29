Bbva USA Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bbva USA decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xilinx by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Xilinx by 195.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $220.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.77. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

