Versor Investments LP Acquires 7,446 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 286.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.42.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.86.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

