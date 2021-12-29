Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66.

