Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 91.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Shares of WMC opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 864.63 and a current ratio of 864.63. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 85,741 shares of company stock valued at $186,560 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

